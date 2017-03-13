Michigan police: Chase that ended wit...

Michigan police: Chase that ended with 2 dead was justified

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

State police say a trooper followed agency protocol in a high-speed chase in western Michigan that ended with a crash that killed two people. Lt. Chris McIntire says he reviewed in-car video and talked with the trooper following the chase, which began Saturday night with an attempted traffic stop of a car going 90 mph in Kentwood, near Grand Rapids.

