Michigan police: Chase that ended with 2 dead was justified
State police say a trooper followed agency protocol in a high-speed chase in western Michigan that ended with a crash that killed two people. Lt. Chris McIntire says he reviewed in-car video and talked with the trooper following the chase, which began Saturday night with an attempted traffic stop of a car going 90 mph in Kentwood, near Grand Rapids.
