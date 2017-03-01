Michigan police can have sex with pro...

Michigan police can have sex with prostitutes under investigation, but bill would stop it

Read more: MLive.com

Michigan is the only state in the nation where police can still legally sleep with prostitutes in the course of an investigation, says one University of Michigan professor trying to reverse it. Bridgette Carr is a clinical professor and director of the Human Trafficking Clinic at University of Michigan Law School.

