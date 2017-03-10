Michigan no longer Jordan Brand's exc...

Michigan no longer Jordan Brand's exclusive football client as North Carolina joins

14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

North Carolina -- Michael Jordan's alma mater -- joined Michigan as the second football program to become part of the Jordan Brand family over the weekend. The Tar Heels also wear Jordan Brand basketball gear.

