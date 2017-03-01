Michigan lawmakers bellyflop outside Capitol for a cause
The forecast was was 30 degrees with snow and a flurry of soaking wet state lawmakers outside the capitol on Thursday. That last item was from the sixth annual Legislative Polar Plunge, where lawmakers jumped into ice cold water in a makeshift pool near the capitol steps to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan.
