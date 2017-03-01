Michigan lawmakers bellyflop outside ...

Michigan lawmakers bellyflop outside Capitol for a cause

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The forecast was was 30 degrees with snow and a flurry of soaking wet state lawmakers outside the capitol on Thursday. That last item was from the sixth annual Legislative Polar Plunge, where lawmakers jumped into ice cold water in a makeshift pool near the capitol steps to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 7 min jonjedi 6,358
News Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI... 17 hr DebutPhartz 2
News Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of... 18 hr okimar 6
News Two Local Students Compete For Michigan Poetry ... 18 hr Faith Michigan 1
News State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M... 19 hr okimar 23
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers Wed Faith Michigan 2
News Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet... Wed Geezer 21
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,144 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC