Michigan lawmakers accepted almost $700,000 in meals from lobbyists in 2016
In 2016 alone, lobbyists provided Michigan lawmakers with $690,681 in food and drinks according to a report from the Michigan Campaign Finance Network. Twenty-five state legislators received more than $1,000 in free meals each.
