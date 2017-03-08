Michigan lawmakers accepted almost $7...

Michigan lawmakers accepted almost $700,000 in meals from lobbyists in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

In 2016 alone, lobbyists provided Michigan lawmakers with $690,681 in food and drinks according to a report from the Michigan Campaign Finance Network. Twenty-five state legislators received more than $1,000 in free meals each.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Tm Cln 6,634
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 15 hr Mrs Kowalski 13
News Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric... 19 hr Badam 3
News Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga... Mar 7 Faith 1
News Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro... Mar 7 AmeriBev 1
News Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15) Mar 5 Hearts2U 3
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers Mar 5 Faith 5
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,946 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC