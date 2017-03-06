Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame Indu...

Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame Inducts Photographer Killed in Afghanistan

When NPR war correspondent Tom Bowman recently returned to his Alma Mater Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vt., he told students that he is still feeling the effects of a horrible 2016 Afghanistan ambush. The June 5 attack claimed the life of his colleague, photographer David Gilkey, and their Afghani translator.

