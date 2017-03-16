Michigan House members pass FOIA expansion bills
Members of Michigan's House of Representatives have passed bills that would make the governor, lieutenant governor and the Legislature accountable under the state's Freedom of Information Act. They say residents are demanding more transparency following the state's involvement in events like the Flint water crisis and a sex scandal involving two now-former members of the state House.
