Michigan House members pass FOIA expa...

Michigan House members pass FOIA expansion bills

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

Members of Michigan's House of Representatives have passed bills that would make the governor, lieutenant governor and the Legislature accountable under the state's Freedom of Information Act. They say residents are demanding more transparency following the state's involvement in events like the Flint water crisis and a sex scandal involving two now-former members of the state House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Quirky 6,972
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) 22 hr dirt digger 822
News Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro... Wed ThomasA 2
News Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric... Wed goGreen 4
News Detroit kids have better options, just not in D... Mar 14 lol 1
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Mar 12 Tameka former Det... 12
News Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga... Mar 7 Faith 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC