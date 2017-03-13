Michigan governor will drop lead limit below federal cap

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said Thursday his administration will enact the country's toughest lead limit for water in the wake of the lead contamination in Flint, following up on a proposal he first unveiled nearly a year ago. Snyder said he will gradually lower Michigan's "action level" for lead in drinking water from 15 parts per billion, the federal limit, to 10 ppb by 2020 through administrative rule-making.

