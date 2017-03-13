Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder critical of GOP health care plan
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has joined three other Republican governors in opposition to the current version of the U.S. House leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan dated March 16, Snyder and the other governors argue the current version of the House bill "provides almost no new flexibility for states, does not ensure the resources necessary to make sure no one is left out, and shifts significant new costs to states."
