Michigan bill would stop bridge card users from buying pop, collecting deposits

Bridge Card users would not be able to purchase soda with that food assistance under a bill introduced by Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain. In the U.P., LaFave said, there's a type of pop called Shasta that you can get for 25 cents, plus the 10-cent deposit.

