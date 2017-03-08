Michigan auto supplier lays off 193 workers just 6 months after $23M expansion
That's what is happening in Adrian, where Inteva Products told Michigan officials it plans to lay off 193 people from its factory there for at least six months. Layoffs start in May. The reason: "The layoffs are necessitated by the cancellation of our agreement with one of our largest customers and the loss of business associated with the cancellation of that agreement," according to Ken Smith, Human Resources manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|46 min
|Faith Michigan
|6,578
|Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga...
|Tue
|Faith
|1
|Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro...
|Tue
|AmeriBev
|1
|Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15)
|Mar 5
|Hearts2U
|3
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|Mar 5
|Faith
|5
|Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi...
|Mar 4
|Faith
|1
|Leland Vittert (Mar '10)
|Mar 4
|Angelohmercy1
|11
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC