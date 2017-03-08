Mark Shields: Donald Trump and the Cu...

Mark Shields: Donald Trump and the Cuban Missile Crisis of Tomorrow

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Gen. Charles de Gaulle , a French hero and statesman who did not lack for self-esteem, once stated, "When I want to know what France thinks, I ask myself." In October 1962, after U.S. charges that the Soviets had installed offensive nuclear missiles in Cuba - just 90 miles from the American mainland - the United States and the Soviet Union teetered on the dangerous brink of World War III.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 10 min True Judment 6,626
News Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric... 4 hr Faith Michigan 2
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Thu Crystal Vision 10
News Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga... Mar 7 Faith 1
News Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro... Mar 7 AmeriBev 1
News Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15) Mar 5 Hearts2U 3
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers Mar 5 Faith 5
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,994 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC