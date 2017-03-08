Mark Shields: Donald Trump and the Cuban Missile Crisis of Tomorrow
Gen. Charles de Gaulle , a French hero and statesman who did not lack for self-esteem, once stated, "When I want to know what France thinks, I ask myself." In October 1962, after U.S. charges that the Soviets had installed offensive nuclear missiles in Cuba - just 90 miles from the American mainland - the United States and the Soviet Union teetered on the dangerous brink of World War III.
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|10 min
|True Judment
|6,626
|Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric...
|4 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Thu
|Crystal Vision
|10
|Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga...
|Mar 7
|Faith
|1
|Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro...
|Mar 7
|AmeriBev
|1
|Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15)
|Mar 5
|Hearts2U
|3
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|Mar 5
|Faith
|5
