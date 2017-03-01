'March 4 Trump' rallies to take place throughout Michigan Saturday
Rallies supporting Donald Trump and his policies are scheduled throughout Michigan Saturday as part of a nationwide show of support for the president. The rallies will take place in various locations throughout the state Saturday afternoon, including Lansing, Novi, Sterling Heights and Grand Rapids.
