Looking to fine Michigan schools that don't drop offensive mascots
State Superintendent Brian Whiston is investigating whether he has authority to fine school districts that refuse to remove Native American mascots and logos that advocates argue are degrading and culturally insensitive. Whiston, speaking after Tuesday's State Board of Education meeting, said he asked Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette last month to issue a legal opinion on the matter.
