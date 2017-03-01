Lawsuit filed in case of prisoner sui...

Lawsuit filed in case of prisoner suicide in Michigan's women's prison

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

A federal civil lawsuit claims that state prison guards joked and made a bet on whether an inmate would try to kill herself before she took her own life. The complaint says officers at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility ignored clear warning signs and 25-year-old Janika Edmonds' requests for help, including a request for a suicide prevention vest, before she hung herself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 7 min MANCHILD TRUMP 6,251
News State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M... 16 hr Faith 22
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers 16 hr Faith Michigan 2
News Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet... Wed Geezer 21
News Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ... Feb 24 Faith Michigan 4
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Feb 24 Wth 9
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,254,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC