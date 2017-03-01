Lawsuit filed in case of prisoner suicide in Michigan's women's prison
A federal civil lawsuit claims that state prison guards joked and made a bet on whether an inmate would try to kill herself before she took her own life. The complaint says officers at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility ignored clear warning signs and 25-year-old Janika Edmonds' requests for help, including a request for a suicide prevention vest, before she hung herself.
