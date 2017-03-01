Larry Bell reflects on three decades of Michigan's "big, bold, beautiful beers"
In the early 1980s, Larry Bell worked at Sarkozy Bakery in Kalamazoo. There he became interested in grains and yeast, and began experimenting with beers in his basement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M...
|12 min
|okimar
|21
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|22 min
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|28 min
|MANCHILD TRUMP
|6,231
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|15 hr
|Geezer
|21
|Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ...
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|4
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Feb 24
|Wth
|9
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC