Jeff Sessions must recuse himself in Russia investigation, Amash says
A West Michigan congressman has joined calls for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The ongoing investigations by the Justice Department and FBI, which Sessions oversees as attorney general, have suggested the former senator met twice with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in 2016.
