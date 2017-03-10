James M. Smith inaugurated as Eastern Michigan University's 23rd president
James M. Smith was inaugurated as Eastern Michigan University's 23rd president, Thursday, March 2, at 2 p.m. in Pease Auditorium. A list of events for the day included: a Delegate and Platform reception at McKenny Hall, Parade of Nations march from McKenny Hall to Pease Auditorium, a campus celebration at McKenny after the inauguration and a scholarship dinner reception at the Ann Arbor Marriott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Eastern Echo.
