James M. Smith inaugurated as Eastern...

James M. Smith inaugurated as Eastern Michigan University's 23rd president

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Eastern Echo

James M. Smith was inaugurated as Eastern Michigan University's 23rd president, Thursday, March 2, at 2 p.m. in Pease Auditorium. A list of events for the day included: a Delegate and Platform reception at McKenny Hall, Parade of Nations march from McKenny Hall to Pease Auditorium, a campus celebration at McKenny after the inauguration and a scholarship dinner reception at the Ann Arbor Marriott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Eastern Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Chicagoan by Birth 6,537
News Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15) 22 hr Hearts2U 3
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers Sun Faith 5
News Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi... Sat Faith 1
News Leland Vittert (Mar '10) Mar 4 Angelohmercy1 11
News Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI... Mar 2 DebutPhartz 2
News Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of... Mar 2 okimar 6
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC