Inside Washington: Plane fire safety rules stall under Trump

The International Civil Aviation Organization, a U.N. agency that se... . FILE - In this April 2014 file image frame grab from video, provided by the Federal Aviation Administration , a test at the FAAs technical center in Atlantic City, N.J. The International Civil Aviation Organization, a U.N. agen... The former athletic director at Penn State University has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge for his role in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case, more than five years after the scandal... The former athletic director at Penn State University has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge for his role in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case, more than five years after the scandal broke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.