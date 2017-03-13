In Michigan, GOP healthcare plan would hit hospitals, poor hardest, says policy expert
Stateside's conversation with Dr. John Ayanian, director of the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation at the University of Michigan. You'll be able to buy the health care insurance plan you want.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 min
|copout
|6,803
|Detroit kids have better options, just not in D...
|Tue
|lol
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mon
|Jan
|821
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
|Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric...
|Mar 12
|Badam
|3
|Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga...
|Mar 7
|Faith
|1
|Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro...
|Mar 7
|AmeriBev
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC