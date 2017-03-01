Home and Garden Show has Michigan-themed landscaping creations

Finally, Eric Peiffer could relax next to his "Pictured Rocks" waterfall as the 2016 West Michigan Home and Garden Show prepared to open its doors at the DeVos Place convention center on Thursday, March 2. Peiffer, a landscaper with Outside Inc. of Marne, is one of 13 landscapers who are competing for top honors at the show, which runs through Sunday at 6 p.m. Each landscaper was asked to create a Michigan-themed garden that will be judged by professionals, their peers and the public. Peiffer said he started building the water feature center with a co-worker early Monday morning.

