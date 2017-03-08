High winds cause damage, fan fire tha...

High winds cause damage, fan fire that kills 5 people

9 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Wind gusts topping 60 mph in some areas whipped through several Great Lakes states and fanned a blaze that killed five people and injured four others in a Detroit apartment building. The strong winds Wednesday afternoon also pushed a commuter jet carrying members of the University of Michigan basketball team off a runway during takeoff southwest of Detroit.

