High wind watch issued for part of Lower Michigan

16 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A high wind watch is in effect for part of western and central Lower Michigan from noon Wednesday, March 8, 2017 to midnight Thursday, March 9, 2017. the far southeast part of Lower Michigan isn't in the high wind watch, but could have it added later today.

