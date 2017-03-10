High wind watch issued for part of Lower Michigan
A high wind watch is in effect for part of western and central Lower Michigan from noon Wednesday, March 8, 2017 to midnight Thursday, March 9, 2017. the far southeast part of Lower Michigan isn't in the high wind watch, but could have it added later today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 hr
|MANCHILD TRUMP
|6,560
|Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga...
|6 hr
|Faith
|1
|Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro...
|7 hr
|AmeriBev
|1
|Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Hearts2U
|3
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|Mar 5
|Faith
|5
|Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi...
|Mar 4
|Faith
|1
|Leland Vittert (Mar '10)
|Mar 4
|Angelohmercy1
|11
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC