Health Department In Accreditation Process For State And National Program
The Livingston County Health Department is working to maintain their public health accreditation through the state, while also looking to achieve it at a national level. A resolution was approved by the county's General Government and Health and Human Services Committee Monday night for the Health Department's 2017 Plan of Organization.
Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
