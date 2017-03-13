Health Department In Accreditation Pr...

Health Department In Accreditation Process For State And National Program

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

The Livingston County Health Department is working to maintain their public health accreditation through the state, while also looking to achieve it at a national level. A resolution was approved by the county's General Government and Health and Human Services Committee Monday night for the Health Department's 2017 Plan of Organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 41 min Trump your President 7,195
News Mother whose 4 children were murdered by ex-hus... 4 hr Texxy 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) 10 hr KLE 823
News Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro... Sat Electrifyin Mojo 3
News Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric... Mar 15 goGreen 4
News Detroit kids have better options, just not in D... Mar 14 lol 1
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Mar 12 Tameka former Det... 12
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,504 • Total comments across all topics: 279,672,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC