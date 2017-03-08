Great Lakes Bay Job Fair features Con...

Great Lakes Bay Job Fair features Consumers, MidMichigan Health

15 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

About 80 employers, including some of the region's largest, are expected to meet with job seekers at the Great Lakes Bay Job Fair this month. The Great Lakes Bay Job Fair is to take place from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the Pioneer Gymnasium at Delta College, 1961 Delta Road in Frankenlust Township.

