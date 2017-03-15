GM Will Rehire 500 Michigan Workers Slated for Layoffs
General Motors Co. plans next year to rehire 500 Michigan assembly plant workers who are to be laid off in May, citing increased demand for larger vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|12 min
|Faith
|6,900
|Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro...
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric...
|8 hr
|goGreen
|4
|Detroit kids have better options, just not in D...
|Tue
|lol
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mar 13
|Jan
|821
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
|Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga...
|Mar 7
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC