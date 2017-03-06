GM eliminating shift at Michigan plant; 1,100 jobs affected
GM says it's ending the third shift at its Lansing Delta Township plant because one of its products - the GMC Acadia SUV - is moving to Spring Hill, Tennessee. GM announced last spring that it would make the new Acadia in Tennessee.
