Free Tax Help Available For Michiganders

Tax season can be a stressful time for many, but free help is available across the state to ease some of that burden and make sure Michiganders get the refunds and credits they're entitled to. Every year, hundreds of IRS certified, trained volunteers across Michigan devote their time to processing and filing more than 100,000 tax returns at no charge.

