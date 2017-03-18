Former Michigan player Lewis charged ...

Former Michigan player Lewis charged with domestic violence

18 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Former Michigan cornerback and NFL prospect Jourdan Lewis has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence after authorities say he assaulted his girlfriend. Lewis was arraigned Thursday in 15th District Court in Ann Arbor, where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 279,648,808

