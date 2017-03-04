File Photo
Michigan has spent or obligated almost all of a dedicated source of funding needed to clean up and redevelop 7,000 polluted sites across the state, leaving lawmakers to question the Snyder administration on what, if any, plan there is to ask voters for permission to borrow more money. A 1998 ballot measure authorized the state to issue $675 million in bonds for environmental protection along with waterfront and state park improvements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|11 min
|Faith
|6,487
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|38 min
|Faith
|5
|Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi...
|18 hr
|Faith
|1
|Leland Vittert (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Angelohmercy1
|11
|Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI...
|Mar 2
|DebutPhartz
|2
|Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of...
|Mar 2
|okimar
|6
|Two Local Students Compete For Michigan Poetry ...
|Mar 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC