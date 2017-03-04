File Photo

Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Michigan has spent or obligated almost all of a dedicated source of funding needed to clean up and redevelop 7,000 polluted sites across the state, leaving lawmakers to question the Snyder administration on what, if any, plan there is to ask voters for permission to borrow more money. A 1998 ballot measure authorized the state to issue $675 million in bonds for environmental protection along with waterfront and state park improvements.

