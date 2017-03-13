Ex-Michigan official gets probation i...

Ex-Michigan official gets probation in Flint water probe

12 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A former Michigan health official has been sentenced to a year's probation and must apologize to Flint-area residents for failing to tell the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease during the city's water crisis. Judge Jennifer Manley on Monday also told Miller to write a public letter of apology and perform 300 hours of community service.

