Ex-Michigan official gets probation in Flint water probe
A former Michigan health official has been sentenced to a year's probation and must apologize to Flint-area residents for failing to tell the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease during the city's water crisis. Judge Jennifer Manley on Monday also told Miller to write a public letter of apology and perform 300 hours of community service.
