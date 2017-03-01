Elusive Female Wolverine Sighted in W...

Elusive Female Wolverine Sighted in Wyoming

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KCWY13

This sighting was so special because it's a sighting of a female which was first documented eleven years ago. Zach Walker from the Wyoming Game and Fish told News 13, "I actually had a re-capture, a photo re-capture of one of the wolverines that we know is at least eleven years old and she's been documented eleven years ago but she's very unique and we were able to see her again this year."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 31 min River Tam 6,472
News Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi... 7 hr Faith 1
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers 13 hr Faith Michigan 4
News Leland Vittert (Mar '10) 14 hr Angelohmercy1 11
News Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI... Mar 2 DebutPhartz 2
News Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of... Mar 2 okimar 6
News Two Local Students Compete For Michigan Poetry ... Mar 2 Faith Michigan 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,317,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC