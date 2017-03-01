Elusive Female Wolverine Sighted in Wyoming
This sighting was so special because it's a sighting of a female which was first documented eleven years ago. Zach Walker from the Wyoming Game and Fish told News 13, "I actually had a re-capture, a photo re-capture of one of the wolverines that we know is at least eleven years old and she's been documented eleven years ago but she's very unique and we were able to see her again this year."
