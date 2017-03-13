Effort to replace pipes to Flint homes off to slow start
Retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael McDaniel, who is heading the pipe replacement program, says he has an optimistic goal of 2019 for all lead piping to be replaced in the neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|7,212
|Mother whose 4 children were murdered by ex-hus...
|18 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Sun
|KLE
|823
|Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro...
|Sat
|Electrifyin Mojo
|3
|Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric...
|Mar 15
|goGreen
|4
|Detroit kids have better options, just not in D...
|Mar 14
|lol
|1
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC