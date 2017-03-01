Drunken driver's mom jailed for laughing as fatal crash victim's...

A Michigan judge last week jailed the mother of a drunken driver for laughing as the victim's grieving family spoke about the impact his death has had on their lives. Amanda Marie Kosal, 26, of Redford Township, cried quietly in Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Qiana Lillard's courtroom on Thursday, as she listened to Jerome Zirker's sister talk about her brother, who Kosal killed in a drunken driving crash last June.

