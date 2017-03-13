Does Michigan need to revise its high...

Does Michigan need to revise its high school graduation requirements?

The Michigan Merit Curriculum, a set of rigorous high school graduation requirements, will come under the microscope of a state legislative committee tasked with determining whether the guidelines need to be revised. Sen. Marty Knollenberg, R-Troy, will lead a three-member subcommittee that will take a "holistic" view of the curriculum, which has seen various amendments since it went into effect for the graduating class of 2011.

