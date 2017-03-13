DNA links man to two Michigan police shootings: law enforcement

A man charged in the shooting of two Detroit police officers earlier this week has been linked through DNA evidence to the fatal shooting of a university police officer last year, authorities said. Raymond Durham, 60, who was charged in shootings of two Detroit officers on Wednesday, is now the "prime suspect" in the November shooting death of Wayne State University Police Sergeant Collin Rose, Detroit Police Chief James Craig told the media on Friday.

