Democrats seeking paid sick leave for Michigan workers
House and Senate Democrats on Wednesday announced the re-introduction of legislation that would give Michigan employees one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours they worked. It's an idea that's kicked around for the past couple years in Lansing, including through a failed ballot initiative .
