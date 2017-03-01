Democrats seeking paid sick leave for...

Democrats seeking paid sick leave for Michigan workers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

House and Senate Democrats on Wednesday announced the re-introduction of legislation that would give Michigan employees one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours they worked. It's an idea that's kicked around for the past couple years in Lansing, including through a failed ballot initiative .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M... 12 min okimar 21
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers 22 min Faith Michigan 2
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 28 min MANCHILD TRUMP 6,231
News Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet... 15 hr Geezer 21
News Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ... Feb 24 Faith Michigan 4
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Feb 24 Wth 9
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC