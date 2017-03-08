DDA approves medical marijuana plant in Northern Michigan
Those who would like to see a $20 million medical marijuana plant come to the village of Kingsley have cleared their first hurdle. The Northern Michigan village's Downtown Development Authority unanimously voted to support the project at its meeting before more than 100 people on Wednesday, March 8. The symbolic vote does not mean the project is approved, it simply means TheraCann USA Benchmark, whose parent company is Calgary-based TheraCann International, has the support of the DDA when it makes its likely proposal to the village council and planning commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|16 min
|jonjedi
|6,631
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|13 hr
|Crystal Vision
|10
|Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga...
|Mar 7
|Faith
|1
|Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro...
|Mar 7
|AmeriBev
|1
|Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15)
|Mar 5
|Hearts2U
|3
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|Mar 5
|Faith
|5
|Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi...
|Mar 4
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC