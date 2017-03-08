DDA approves medical marijuana plant ...

DDA approves medical marijuana plant in Northern Michigan

13 hrs ago

Those who would like to see a $20 million medical marijuana plant come to the village of Kingsley have cleared their first hurdle. The Northern Michigan village's Downtown Development Authority unanimously voted to support the project at its meeting before more than 100 people on Wednesday, March 8. The symbolic vote does not mean the project is approved, it simply means TheraCann USA Benchmark, whose parent company is Calgary-based TheraCann International, has the support of the DDA when it makes its likely proposal to the village council and planning commission.

