Check Your Michigan Unitary Group Fil...

Check Your Michigan Unitary Group Filings - LaBelle Is Final

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On February 28, 2017, the Michigan Department of Treasury issued a Notice to Taxpayers explaining its approach in administering the now final Michigan Court of Appeals decision in LaBelle Management, Inc. v. Department of Treasury , 888 N.W.2d 260 , leave to appeal denied by 889 N.W.2d 250 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Faith Michigan 6,573
News Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga... 23 hr Faith 1
News Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro... 23 hr AmeriBev 1
News Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15) Sun Hearts2U 3
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers Mar 5 Faith 5
News Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi... Mar 4 Faith 1
News Leland Vittert (Mar '10) Mar 4 Angelohmercy1 11
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,093 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC