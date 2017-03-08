Call for job-creation incentives is renewed in Michigan
Gov. Rick Snyder's administration and economic development officials are readying a new push to offer tax breaks to attract large-scale business expansions, contending that Michigan has missed out on jobs being aggressively sought by other states. Senators hope to propose their legislation in the coming week.
