Call for job-creation incentives is renewed in Michigan

Gov. Rick Snyder's administration and economic development officials are readying a new push to offer tax breaks to attract large-scale business expansions, contending that Michigan has missed out on jobs being aggressively sought by other states. Senators hope to propose their legislation in the coming week.

