'Burn in hell' says Michigan wife whose husband killed 4

Gregory Green, 50, was sentenced to 47 years after killing his two daughters and two step children and critically injuring his wife at their Michigan home His step children were shot dead execution style while his two young girls were asphyxiated with carbon monoxide last September An ex-convict who asphyxiated his two children with carbon monoxide and fatally shot his two stepchildren in their Michigan home was sentenced to at least 47 years in prison on Wednesday for an attack that also nearly killed his wife. 'You are a con artist, you are a monster,' Faith Green said to her husband Gregory Green in court, with a scar visible from her ear to chin.

