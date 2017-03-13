Blaze Pizza offering Pi Day pizzas fo...

Blaze Pizza offering Pi Day pizzas for $3.14 at all Michigan locations

The celebration held annually on March 14 applies to pizza, too, and one company with several Michigan locations is offering its pies for discount prices. Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza is inviting guests to build their own artisanal pizzas for the super low price of $3.14.

