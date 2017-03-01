Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps proposed in Michigan

A pair of legislators have proposed a bill in the Michigan House of Representatives that would ban the use of state-issued Bridge Electronic Bank Transfer cards to purchase soda drinks. House Bill 4278, introduced Tuesday by Republican representatives Beau LaFave and Ben Frederick of districts 108 and 85 respectively, seeks to stop people who use EBT cards from being able to purchase soda with those funds.

