Bill keeps government bid info secret until contract awarded
A bill that would keep bids secret until the state government awards a contract is nearing final approval in the Michigan Legislature. Supporters say the legislation up for a vote in the House Tuesday would prevent firms from using the Freedom of Information Act to access the bid information of competitors in order to win a state contract.
