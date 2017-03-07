Bill keeps government bid info secret...

Bill keeps government bid info secret until contract awarded

Read more: WOODTV.com

A bill that would keep bids secret until the state government awards a contract is nearing final approval in the Michigan Legislature. Supporters say the legislation up for a vote in the House Tuesday would prevent firms from using the Freedom of Information Act to access the bid information of competitors in order to win a state contract.

