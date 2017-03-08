Big Ten - Michigan 84, Gophers 77

The fourth-seeded Gophers were able to slow down the eighth-seeded Wolverines enough to tie it in the second half, but Derrick Walton Jr. ended their comeback hopes in an 84-77 loss at the Verizon Center. Gallery: Minnesota guard Amir Coffey fights for the ball with Michigan forward Mark Donnal during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington.

