Ann Arbor's Cottage Inn Pizza expanding from Michigan to China
Cottage Inn Pizza has come a long way from its first restaurant, now the company's flagship store, still located at 512 E. William in Ann Arbor. The Ann Arbor-based company , founded in 1948, is expanding with revamped franchise options and new pizza delivery spots in the works for Washtenaw County and across the world.
