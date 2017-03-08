Accumulating snow for Michigan as maj...

Accumulating snow for Michigan as major blizzard pounds New York, Northeast

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A storm system will bring a 24 hour round of light snow to Michigan, and then rapidly strengthen into a major winter storm for the Northeast. If you are traveling east into any of the big cities or airports, Tuesday into Wednesday will have major travel problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 10 min True Judment 6,626
News Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric... 4 hr Faith Michigan 2
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Thu Crystal Vision 10
News Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga... Mar 7 Faith 1
News Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro... Mar 7 AmeriBev 1
News Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15) Mar 5 Hearts2U 3
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers Mar 5 Faith 5
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,994 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC