Accumulating snow for Michigan as major blizzard pounds New York, Northeast
A storm system will bring a 24 hour round of light snow to Michigan, and then rapidly strengthen into a major winter storm for the Northeast. If you are traveling east into any of the big cities or airports, Tuesday into Wednesday will have major travel problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|10 min
|True Judment
|6,626
|Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric...
|4 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Thu
|Crystal Vision
|10
|Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga...
|Mar 7
|Faith
|1
|Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro...
|Mar 7
|AmeriBev
|1
|Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15)
|Mar 5
|Hearts2U
|3
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|Mar 5
|Faith
|5
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC