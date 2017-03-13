A little Michigan history and a lot of celebration for this St. Patrick's Day
The first Irish immigrants largely settled on the East Coast, in large cities like Boston and New York. But they soon started heading west.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|copout
|7,094
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Thu
|dirt digger
|822
|Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric...
|Mar 15
|goGreen
|4
|Detroit kids have better options, just not in D...
|Mar 14
|lol
|1
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
|Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga...
|Mar 7
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC