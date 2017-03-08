a Ballot selfiea battle resurfaces in Michigan with proposal to allow them
The ban on so-called 'ballot selfies' in Michigan is resurfacing with the introduction of a new proposal that would allow voters to use their cell phones or other cameras to take pictures of their ballots or themselves with their ballots in a polling place. "Around the country, people increasingly are sharing pictures of their ballot as a way to show support for candidates and issues," Johnson said in a statement, adding that 20 other states currently allow 'ballot selfies.'
