Zip lines now are regulated like carnival rides in Michigan
Soaring amid treetops while hooked to a cable may seem like an amusement ride - but, in Michigan, it's only recently that officials regulated zip lines like one. Zip lines are now subject to regulation under the Michigan Carnival-Amusement Safety Act as a "carnival or amusement ride."
