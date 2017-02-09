Zip lines now are regulated like carn...

Zip lines now are regulated like carnival rides in Michigan

14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Soaring amid treetops while hooked to a cable may seem like an amusement ride - but, in Michigan, it's only recently that officials regulated zip lines like one. Zip lines are now subject to regulation under the Michigan Carnival-Amusement Safety Act as a "carnival or amusement ride."

